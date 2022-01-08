Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


To the Editor:

Ellensburg City Council established a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Commission, with the stated responsibility of "advising the City Council on diversity, equity, and inclusion” per the Ellensburg City Code Chapter 1.88.

I question the City Council’s choice on who they put on the DEI Commission, as should everyone. One Commission member in particular has demonstrated much hate and intolerance toward others. Is this what the City Council embraces? Slanderous behavior, which demeans members of the community?

DEI Commission member Landis Hanson was observed on video, during the October 5th Pro-Life demonstration on the CWU campus, using profane, derogatory remarks to the participants.

Landis Hanson has also scripted public tweet regarding the pro-life activists:

"I hope the anti-abortion (obscenity) on @CentralWashU’s campus today get freshly squeezed zygote juices on their mustaches and I hope it stains their clothes.”

“I hope they get stuck for 9 months with a parasite that will forever make them poor.”

“But mostly I hope they burn in h*ll."

Archived reference:

https://web.archive.org/web/20211220213737/https://twitter.com/landishanson/status/1445491785321439246

https://web.archive.org/web/20211220213032/https://twitter.com/landishanson/status/1446928838638780417

Does Landis Hanson’s self-proclaimed "proudest moment" support the stated goals of the commission, “To create an inclusive community that welcomes and is supportive to all residents and visitors?”

Landis Hanson's term expires May 31, 2024, imagine how much more diversity and inclusion Landis may create (hate and discontent). The DEI Commission members should be held to the standards and values upon which they have proclaimed to follow.

After you read this article and if you agree with the content, contact DEI Commission Chair Nancy Goodloe advising her how Landis Hanson is not promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion for all. He should be terminated from the DEI commission immediately.

Gooch Ieech Peratrovich

Ellensburg

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.