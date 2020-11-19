An open letter to County Commissioners:
I am aware that a petition is circulating that asks you to disregard the Governor's restrictions to contain COVID-19, that take effect this week. I am asking that you reject this request. The state-wide restrictions were re-instated, not to make our lives miserable, but to save lives, even though the consequences of shut-down are extremely difficult and affect some more heavily than others.
I do not know of anyone who does not acknowledge the real crisis of shutting down agencies, and the pain inflicted on those whose livelihoods are threatened. I also don't know anyone who denies the seriousness of not containing this pandemic. We must stop needless death. And, most agree the virus must be stopped for the economy to recover. Furthermore, if the virus is not contained our health facilities and providers will soon be in real danger of being overcome. We must support the institutions and care-givers who are charged with caring for everyone, at a risk to their own lives.
This is a huge opportunity for you as County Commissioners to demonstrate uncommon leadership. There is agreement on the critical nature of our situation. There is a lack of agreement on how to address the crisis so that citizens are safe and that they have resources to preserve their way of living. The restrictions that Governor Inslee has enacted are similar to those across the country. Infections continue to multiply exponentially. Kittitas County's numbers are not declining sufficiently; they do not meet the standard for containment.
You are in the position to bring people together to accomplish what we all want: strong physical and economic health. We do not want to fight against the efforts of the state government to control the pandemic statewide. But we can come together to share ideas and plans to stop the spread locally, and support those who are most affected economically. This is where the creativity, energy and good will of Kittitas County citizens can be put into action. We need you to pull us together and stop the divide and the possible foray into lawlessness. We can do this, but we need you to unite us and lead the way, by following the facts, employing resources, nurturing empathy and understanding and furthering communication. Is a bipartisan Commission on Kittitas County Physical and Economic Health in order? Worth a try.