Kittitas County Democrat discussion groups encouraged boycotts on some Republican-owned business, business pushing to open, and business that they don’t perceive to be following the rules. That is when I learned what hateful fascists these people are when it comes to differing opinions.
Whipsaw chose to show their angst towards the governor’s business-killing, unconstitutional lock-down orders and also show support for our police and military. The leftist Democrats in this community and abroad have organized a smear campaign against them; it’s not enough to disagree, they want to destroy you.
This is nothing new for a party that has been attacking suffering businesses since March. They cry “how dare they use a picture depicting Inslee as a Nazi” when they’ve been referring to Trump as “literally Hitler” since he was elected.
None of what Whipsaw has done makes them racists, bigots, or Nazis. The left’s war on free speech and destruction of anyone that doesn’t fall in line, well. … The go-to for the Democratic Party is naming calling, smearing, and harassing. I have several friends who are Democrats who have watched the behavior of the Kittitas County Democrats and are completely disgusted by them.
Over the past few months the true colors of the Kittitas County Democrats have shown and that is to destroy anyone who thinks differently than them.