To the Editor:

Shame on the county elected officials who did not show support in (Monday’s) peaceful protest. I guess they only show up when a bunch of white folks protest outside of the courthouse, for that we got a sheriff and a commissioner to tap dance to the crowd.

Seth Fox

Ellensburg

