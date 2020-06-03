Letter: County elected officials notably lacking from Monday's march Seth Fox Jun 3, 2020 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the Editor:Shame on the county elected officials who did not show support in (Monday’s) peaceful protest. I guess they only show up when a bunch of white folks protest outside of the courthouse, for that we got a sheriff and a commissioner to tap dance to the crowd. Seth FoxEllensburg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Elected Official Courthouse County Public Authority Police Sheriff Bunch Protest Seth Fox Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Activate Your Online Account Today Activate Don't have an account? Become a member today for less than $10/month and get your news any way you want it! Subscribe Local BizCards Sala's Drain & Sewer Cleaning Farmers-Insurance Jakes Custom Window Middle Path Acupuncture Jim's Glass, Inc. Umpqua Bank Knudson Lumber & Hardware Middle Path Acupuncture Tutino Enterprises Waggin' Tails Ranch Sport of Kings Barber Alternative Heat Source Perma Color Interiors Bivens & Wilson Rod Jovanovich Charlene Fulgham Canopy Country RV Center Center Point Realty CW Carpet Cleaning, LLC Brookside Funeral Home Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg Rodeo board of directors keeps moving forward in midst of pandemicHundreds gather in Ellensburg to speak out against injustice, inequalitySearch continues for man missing south of Cle ElumKittitas County Sheriff obtains arrest warrant for subject of manhuntTim Ravet accepts head job for Kittitas High School girls basketball after taking a year off from coachingPatrons line up for haircuts around town as Ellensburg moves into Phase 2'It just had to be done': AJ Cooper delivers powerful message to team, athletic department and communityThorp senior Ezra Richardson adjusting to life in the U.S. after 14 years in TajikistanBellevue man dies after falling off cliff on Peoh PointJune 3 blotter: Report of Antifa entering from Yakima Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter