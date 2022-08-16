...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 11 PM
PDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 102 expected.
* WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of
Washington, Simcoe Highlands, Kittitas Valley and Yakima
Valley. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Wednesday to 11 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Letter: County farmers should consider a farmers' cooperative
Noting what has happened recently in the Netherlands with Dutch farmers, and knowing Bill Gates has bought 16,000 plus acres in the state of Washington and many more acres of farmland across the United States and in other countries as well, I think it might be time for our local farmers to form mutual aid cooperatives that help them keep their farms if they desire to do so. I come from a long line of dirt loving and dirt living people who made their way on the land they lived on. I still garden to this day and as I write this letter you can find dirt, that black gold, under my fingernails.
I would suggest that farmers who have acreages within close proximity of one another form farmers' cooperatives wherein they manage their land in cooperation with each other to work a regenerative agricultural program that builds soil health, increases carbon intake and personal wealth too, like Will Harris shows in a short 15 minute video called “100,000 Beating Hearts.” He doesn’t need to feed the world but needs to feed his community.
Community can be the entire PNW if you build it, and a clean, lead free airport can send your clean product as far as away as cooling allows.
Kittitas County farmers and ranchers are missing a huge opportunity to grow their agriculture and its wealth and it is a great shame that we value housing development over food production when food is scarce and so is water and prices are soaring. Kittitas County is very valuable as an agricultural county as we are the first county on the east side to receive the waters melting from the Cascade range. Food security and the need to grow demands water and that water may be less; come down as rain; change in ways we cannot foresee. Flexibility is imperative in changing conditions. With a cooperative, you help each other weather these changes.
There are lots of wealthy people willing to pay wealthy people prices for organically and regeneratively raised food, as Will Harris found out. There’s a whole world of people needing healthy food. Make me proud. You’re the people I come from. Keep your land and your water rights. Make more money for yourselves and help the rest of us too. Research Gabe Brown. Stay free and proud of what you do.