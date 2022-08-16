Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


To the Editor:

Noting what has happened recently in the Netherlands with Dutch farmers, and knowing Bill Gates has bought 16,000 plus acres in the state of Washington and many more acres of farmland across the United States and in other countries as well, I think it might be time for our local farmers to form mutual aid cooperatives that help them keep their farms if they desire to do so. I come from a long line of dirt loving and dirt living people who made their way on the land they lived on. I still garden to this day and as I write this letter you can find dirt, that black gold, under my fingernails. 

Recommended for you