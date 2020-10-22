During this important election time please take a moment to ask yourself if we really have any representation at all? Will the people you vote in listen and work toward the good of all property owners of our county?
In light of the recent events related to Marian Meadows the process of county development is questionable at best. The county government in Kittitas County is not equipped to handle the influx of an exponential growth in population. Our system of decision making and the experiences of the decision makers do not meet the needs of all parties involved. It seems like the planning department is very eager to accommodate development in whatever form the developer decides while not working with the residents of an area.
The complex laws, the varied needs and important considerations for the county's future need more oversight before big projects are moved forward. The daunting decisions and lasting ramifications are too important to just keep on doing business the same way we always have done business. ... We need a system with transparency, informed and equitable treatment for all citizens whether they are development companies or individuals. We need access to representation and fairness for all residents of the county.
Meetings are not well posted and are frequently held during daytime work hours. Some meeting are postponed during COVID but Marian Meadows meeting was pushed through on a delivery system that was not adequate for all users. It seems like two of the commissioners have considerable conflict of interest with the development company and one fellow running for office worked for them.
It is time to look at our governance with scrutiny. Are the politicians working for the good of all citizens with wisdom? Is the WAC code being exploited with decisions that are legal but not really moral? We need representation by elected officials who understand the spirit of the law which is the protection of all the constituents. All property owners should be able to know that our elected officials are looking out for our future and the future of our children and grandchildren.