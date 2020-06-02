COVID-19 outbreak highlights support needed for mental health services
Kittitas County experienced change on levels no one could have ever imagined just a short time ago. COVID-19 hit our community families across our county have been forced to change their daily habits in ways that have caused stress at levels never imagined. Being asked to stay home and stay safe, while in the interest of health safety, will have unintended consequences in the areas of mental health and substance use disorders.
People have been laid off or lost their jobs all together. Business owners and their families have lost their income and livelihood due to keeping their businesses shut for months. Young people have not been able to have connections with their teachers and peers for months and these connections are vital to a young person’s growth and development. Seniors, at highest risk for COVID-19, have been kept isolated for extended periods of time. There are many more factors to consider as we move toward coming out of the COVID-19.
At a recent Kittitas County Mental Health and Recovery Board meeting there was discussion about the impacts to community members and discussions on how we, as a board and community, will need to find ways to help those who need it. Prior to COVID-19 it was known that our systems that deliver services for those with mental health and substance use disorders were already stressed. As we start seeing the impact of COVID-19 we know these same systems will be even more stressed and we will need to find ways to increase support for those delivering services in this areas.
There has been continued discussions through a group of community stakeholders on a push to encourage our county commissioners to pass the 1/10th of 1% sales tax that would go directly to supporting these critical systems. This would go far in helping to have a positive impact in this area for what we know will be a strong need in our community. Beyond that will still need to find ways to support those systems that provide these services. While passage of this tax would be very helpful, the need will be more given our new situation.
The Board will have continued discussions on how to help in what we know will be a strong area of need for community members. We encourage community members to get involved to help further our efforts to support our community.