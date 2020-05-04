Regarding the paid advertisement by the Kittitas County Democratic Party on April 29: They ask the question "Why wasn't it (pandemic flu plan) followed?
First, it is a flu plan. COVID-19 is not a flu. Second, the plan is still in place and does anyone know it was not followed? Third, did Obama have a plan?
There were 37,000 flu deaths nationwide in 2010-11, 12,000 flu deaths nationwide in 2011-12, 43,000 flu deaths nationwide in 2012-13, 38,000 flu deaths nationwide in 2013-14, 51,000 flu deaths nationwide in 2014-15, 23,000 flu deaths nationwide in 2015-2016, 38,000 flu deaths nationwide in 2016-17, 61,000 flu deaths nationwide in 2017-18 and 34,157 flu deaths (preliminary) nationwide in 2018-19.
The purpose of a federal plan is to guide and to recommend others. The primary responsibility for the response lies with each state. The federal government is secondary and supportive to the states as in any disaster of national or multi-state proportions. Have you looked for or at the state plan.
Further, each county health agency also in 2006 had to develop an emergency response plan. Have you looked for or at that plan? I was responsible for the development and implementation of the pandemic flu plan for the Yakima Health District. Every year we would conduct an exercise to modify and update our plan, based on the exercise evaluation. All these documents are only plans. They are dynamic and malleable to conditions and situations as they occur.
The situation in the state of Washington is now, in my opinion, undertaking unconstitutional actions. It is my responsibility to protect my self, not others. If I'm high risk, I stay isolated. If private business wants to take restrictive actions, they may. Government should not pick winners and losers.
I also ask why government continues to function in almost all aspects, no significant layoffs or downsizing. Some of the restrictions placed do not make sense (fishing, camping, golf, utilizing public lands, no evictions for non payment of rent, no elective surgeries/dental/ophthalmology yet PPEs are sent out of state) while other activities are permitted (bus rides, public construction projects). Medical services are struggling to stay operational without elective procedures. I should be able to freely exercise my religion, peaceably assemble and to travel at my choice. This folks, is a glimpse into the democratic socialists agenda.