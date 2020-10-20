With COVID-19 cases increasing in Kittitas County I am disgusted with those in the community who refuse to wear masks in public as well as those businesses that allow people without masks to shop at their store (I'm looking at you, Fred Meyer) or eat at their restaurants (Whipsaw).
We are a small community and even though there is a distinct rivalry of red vs blue, we should all be doing what we can to ensure that everyone in our community is protected and stays safe.
Covid-19 is not a political issue but a very real threat to human lives. It doesn't care who you vote for it will infect you and kill you just the same. To those who think this virus is a hoax or is not as "bad" as everyone is telling you, you are acting like ignorant, petulant children and you need to act responsibly for not just your community but for you and your families.
Wearing a mask is the easiest way to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and as we've seen, the lack of doing so in conjunction with businesses who do not take this threat seriously by allowing customers to shop without one has caused more cases and more deaths in Kittitas County.
I grew up here and it pains me to see this close knit community squaring off against one another over something like this that is dangerous and so preventable. We all have to be vigilant in doing our part to stop the spread of this nasty virus.
Please wear a mask, please respect the signs that say "No Mask No Entry" without throwing a fit like a 5-year old toddler, and please show empathy and compassion towards your fellow human beings.
It doesn't matter who you're voting for in the election, COVID-19 will be here long after the election is over and if we don't all work together to put a stop to the spread of this virus we will never be safe to work and play again.
Do your part and just wear a mask. It's not hard, and it helps save lives.
And of course remember to wash your hands and maintain social distancing whenever possible. If we all work together we can beat this thing for good and go back to living normal lives again.
Thanks for listening and God bless you all.