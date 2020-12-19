Chronic disease (heart disease, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, etc.) is a slow moving but quickly progressing plague in our country that has worsened the quality of life for many and is a heavy burden on our health care system, both locally and nationally.
And now COVID-19 has now highlighted yet another consequence of chronic disease: increased susceptibility to acute conditions like a coronavirus infection. Indeed, cardiovascular disease and diabetes are the top 2 underlying conditions associated with COVID-19 deaths.
This current pandemic could have been the wake up call we needed. Imagine if public health authorities had been emphasizing the importance of preventing and reversing metabolic and cardiovascular disease, both for quality of life and as a strategy for reducing your risk of serious COVID complications. It’s not as if we don’t already know what we should do, right? Diet and exercise.
“In one controlled trial at the University of Indiana involving 262 adults with Type 2 diabetes, 56% were able to reverse their diagnosis by following a very low-carbohydrate diet, with support from a mobile app, in just 10 weeks. The results of this continuing study have been sustained for two years, with more than half the study population remaining free of a diabetes diagnosis.”
“A 2011 study in the journal Obesity on 300 clinic patients eating a very low-carbohydrate diet saw blood pressure quickly drop and remain low for years.”
Even since early 1900, and now in more recent times, study after study showing the positive effect of regular exercise on the strength of a person’s immune system, including specifically slowing down or stopping the natural decline of the immune systems of the elderly. The mere act of taking a daily walk is an incredibly strong way to improve your health!
We must start educating one another about how to fix chronic disease and supporting each other so that we can make the necessary changes beginning now. Through this, we could make an impact on COVID-19 and help solve the problem of chronic disease in our greater community.