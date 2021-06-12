Critical Race Theory violates state law, Constitution
On May 5, Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee signed Senate Bill 5044 into law, which requires Critical Race Theory (CRT) training for all school staff, board directors, teachers, and administrators in public schools across the state.
The bill violates the following:
Washington Civil Rights Act, “The state shall not discriminate against or grant preferential treatment to any individual or group on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin in the operation of public employment, public education, and public contracting.”
Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the 14th Amendment’s, “Guarantee of equal protection of the laws to all citizens, regardless of race, ethnicity, or national origin.”
First Amendment, “Rights by compelling speech in mandatory training sessions, or by suppressing their legitimate views, and opinions.”
Critical Race Theory teaches you will find that racism is in every aspect of life because everything is seen as racist.
If CRT is mandated into the curriculum, teachers will be indoctrinating students into a Marxist ideology not teaching academics. Teaching students the United States is based on white racism and rejects the idea that western society has never moved past racism.
Some people believe CRT is a continuation of the Civil Rights movement, but it is the opposite, it is aimed to divide and perpetuate racism through skin color or identity group that is oppressed by an oppressor, and dividing people through racism.
If the Ellensburg School Board attempts to adopt Critical Race Theory as part of the curriculum, the parents of the students in the Ellensburg School District should be aware of the facts about CRT and stand up to the local school board. Please research and be educated about Critical Race Theory.
Be ready, some people will attempt shout you down and call you a racist or white supremacist, even if you are Black person or a person of color, stand your ground.
Many people believe it is racist to teach children to treat other children differently because of their skin color and not their character. It is not the schools obligation to teach morality to our children it is the parent’s responsibility, we are all equal in the eyes of God.
Our tax dollars should not be funding this racist ideology.
Refuse to accept Critical Race Theory.