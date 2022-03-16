There are two overriding reasons to call out the district’s shortsighted, ill-advised, and misguided decision to cut the middle and high school certified librarians.
1. The district will not be in compliance with Washington state law or educational code/regulations. Washington state is one of the 25 states that requires schools to provide certificated librarians for a certain amount of hours. The state has determined a distribution formula that school districts are to follow. The state doesn’t “enforce” this law, but why risk being out of compliance? The Ellensburg School District has a long history of being in compliance in regards to providing certificated librarians to all schools.
According to the revised code (RCW 28A.320.240) of Washington state, school districts are to provide “teacher-librarians” to provide “school library information and technology programs.” The code further states that teacher-librarians “mean a certified teacher with library media endorsement.” And, “school library information and technology programs mean a school-based program that is “staffed by a certificated teacher-librarian”.
2. Certificated librarians are essential workers who directly impact student achievement and learning. The community, the voters, trust the district administrators to know how students learn, thrive, and what tools are needed to be lifelong learners.
Superintendent, Jinger Haberer, states in a recent article, that the district is looking at what “the libraries of the future” will look like. Who better to back this effort then those most qualified … certificated media specialists.
I’m a retired educator, who has worked alongside Ellensburg teachers and administrators who valued and promoted educational excellence here in Ellensburg, even in times of budget shortfalls. Middle and high school librarians are important and integral members in providing this excellence. Let’s hope the current administrators continue the legacy of making sound & responsible decisions regarding student learning and reinstate these two certificated library teachers.