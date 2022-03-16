When I heard about the decision made by the school board to remove the librarians from both EHS and MMS, I couldn’t believe it. Some of my earliest memories of school involved the library.
I became friends with my elementary librarian because of the amount of time I spent there reading. I can honestly say that she was one of the biggest influences in my life. As someone who has been shaped by the kind librarians over my lifetime, I couldn’t understand why that is even something up for discussion. Librarians are so important to encourage education both inside and outside the classroom.
At EHS, Ms Day has been a staple fixture in both the library and classrooms. She comes to talk to students of all ages in the classroom about verifying credible sources both online and physical. In a time of mis and disinformation these are vital skills that teachers may not have the time or ability to teach themselves. Along with information verification, librarians are there to assist students in finding books for personal use. Students already have been drifting away from reading recreationally and losing librarians will not help fight that trend.
With the past few years and COVID, I’ve felt like I haven’t had a connection with many of my teachers. I had mostly new teachers this year and I struggled to feel like I could go to many of them. Even though I didn’t feel like Ms. Day knew me, she did and remembered what I liked. In a time where teachers and students are feeling more disconnected than ever, having a fixture in a students life like a librarian is a vital and important thing.
Having a constant connection can truly have an influential impact on lives. I’ve contacted both the superintendent and school board as a student trying to share what it’s truly like at EHS and each time I’ve felt dismissed. I hope that by sharing my story here I will be heard and those of you who can make an impact will make your voices heard.
Librarians matter and shouldn’t be cut from school programs because that will have lasting impacts far beyond what COVID has done to us. Students have been affected so much over the past two years, don’t make this last even longer by removing librarians. Don’t remove librarians, they’re some of the most important connections for students.