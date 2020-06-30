CWU has mismanaged the aviation program
I found it interesting reading the recent articles where CWU administration and CWU faculty were pointing the finger at each other (and everyone else) about the failure of the aviation program.
Buying more than $5 million worth of new aircraft, hiring multiple managers without experience in flight training and refusing to raise prices to compensate for the additional overhead is a recipe for disaster. It’s simple math. With the help of qualified people and sound business practices, Midstate Aviation successfully ran the program for 40 plus years, for a profit and without any taxpayer contribution.
I’m so disgusted with the university and their incompetence in this matter.