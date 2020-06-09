I write as an Ellensburg citizen and CWU faculty member of over 25 years, and as a person whose family has benefited greatly from kindness and friendships of our Latino community here in Ellensburg and beyond. For the past two years I have been director of CWU’s Latino and Latin American Studies Program.
APOYO is much more than a food bank or a food pantry for our community. For over 20 years, APOYO has served as a pathway for CWU students and staff (as well as Ellensburg High School students) to meet and make friends with some of the most kind, vulnerable, and gracious members of our community.
If you have ever had the chance to spend a Saturday at APOYO you will know what I mean. There is magic in watching students distributing food, organizing clothing racks, helping clients find items for their families, laughing, discussing life, and spreading good will with our Latino and Latina neighbors. It is impossible to put a number on the value of such a community partnership. But there is little doubt that such “espíritu de comunidad” helps many of our Latinx students feel that they belong at CWU.
Through the APOYO food bank, CWU has made a very positive investment in our Latino community and our future, one that has undoubtedly improved people’s lives, including our students. CWU’s investment in the APOYO food bank has also been a crucial part of our Latino and Latin American Studies program since its inception in 2009. To lose APOYO would be to lose a part of the heart and soul of this important interdisciplinary program at CWU. Not only would our Latinx community be hurt should APOYO be lost, but so would many of our students who have benefitted from the training, friendship, and sense of community that working at APOYO brings. The result would be further erosion of the support network for some of our most vulnerable neighbors at a time when they need the help the most.
It makes little sense to abandon CWU’s relationship with APOYO after we have invested so much for so many years into a partnership that benefits so many people. Let’s take a breath, examine the options, and make a wise decision that honors the opportunities that our students, and our community, deserve for the future.