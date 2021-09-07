Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


To the Editor:

The Daily Record has published many letters to the editor with statements that are easily confirmed as being just plain misinformation or misrepresentations. Does anyone read the letters before they are published? Yes, we have free speech in this country. But, as has been said so often it is cliche, you can’t yell “Fire” in a crowded space if there is no fire.

It is journalism’s responsibility to print people’s opinions, but it is also their responsibility to seek the truth. Even social media sites like Facebook are working to flag misinformation. If you must print all letters received, it is your responsibility to also flag misinformation for what it is and provide the correct information. It should not be the readers’ responsibility to write a letter that publishes a week or two after the original to correct the misinformation.

After all, as Daniel Patrick Moynihan so aptly put it, “You are entitled to your opinion. But you are not entitled to your own facts.” Please help stop the spread of misinformation. Thank you.

Marte Fallshore

Ellensburg

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.