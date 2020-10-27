Public health officials agree that a national unified approach is the best way to combat a deadly virus. In a recent letter submitted by Gordon Kelly, a reference was made about Dale Bambrick being “critical of local emergency response.” Mr. Gordon please re-read the letter. Dale and I have chosen to use the pandemic as an opportunity to give back to our community. As previous public heath directors, Nancy Goodloe, Robin Read, and I have volunteered to support the local emergency response efforts — I personally contributed over 350 hours.
Mr. Kelly’s letter provided an opportunity for me to thank our local public health department. Because of the expert approach and actions of our public health director, Tristen Lamb and Health Officer, Dr. Mark Larson, Kittitas County was able to swiftly move to Phase 3. Because of their dedication to the health of our community, we are strong! Our businesses, churches, schools, and other community assets are open. Our local tax revenue is almost on target for the year which was inconceivable a few months ago. We should be proud, and we should unite in continued efforts to control the virus in our community. Other communities haven’t been as lucky.
Public health officials must consider data that are reliable and reflective of the entire population — rates per capita is the gold standard. Currently (as of 10.24.2020), Washington State is 45th in cases per capita and 43rd in deaths per capita and we should feel proud! The 17 states with the highest COVID-19 rates happen to be red (voted for Trump in 2016). But politics shouldn’t matter, especially to a public health official. What matters most is we unify to get through this pandemic with the least number of deaths possible while maintaining our most vital community infrastructure. Here’s the deal — the latest data on mask use from the University of Washington indicates that if we do nothing else but wear a mask in public (increase from 49% to 95% of the population wearing masks), we could save up to 563,000 lives by February 2021. For us to achieve this goal, the Trump administration needs to lead by encouraging a unified approach to mask wearing and other protective measures to combat the virus. Until then, locally we need to unite and maintain discipline around washing our hands, social distancing, and mask wearing to keep Kittitas County strong!