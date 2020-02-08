Tuesday night you saw the State of the Union explained by President Donald J. Trump. He quoted accomplishments and recognized people who actually work for a living.
Behind President Trump sat the two people next in line for the office should something happen to our president. One could not help but notice the little female making faces that could easily compete with Jim Carey in his role in The Mask. The contortionist actions of the face of Nancy Pelosi was extremely childish.
Do you remember how it is when you go see a child's Christmas play and some kids pick their nose or leave the stage or poke the child next to them or fumble with their hands in their pockets..We all think that's cute. Nancy was not cute folks. She is 79 years old. This women is third in line for the POTUS of the United States..
Last year she mimicked a seal. This year she played the dog ate my homework by tearing up official government documentsp. This folks is the Democrat Party on full display. In June 22, 2016 they got out of their chairs and rolled around on the floor of the House of Representatives to get attention. Nancy claims Trump is "impeached for life" I guess she doesn’t realize he is also "acquitted" for life too. And for those who don't understand the word here is an explanation "verb past tense: acquitted; past participle: acquitted free (someone) from a criminal charge by a verdict of not guilty." Trump is Not Guilty folks.
In a response letter last month Jan Sharar made this comment."Farmers would rather trade than get a bailout from the U.S. government. They would rather not be on the dole. They do have their pride. That bailout is now more than the bailout of the auto industry during the Great Recession.”
Obviously, farmers would rather work then have the bailout but the majority of farmers agree with Trump that they have been forced to sell product way below what other nations farmers are getting paid for their produce. But i shuddered when I read where Jan compares the auto industry bailout to the farmers bailout. One feeds your face and your body the other feeds your ego and feeds off your bank account. There is no comparison to the need for food versus a new shiny car to feed your ego.