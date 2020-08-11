The socialists are eating their own.
The mobs are even showing up to “demonstrate” outside the homes of lesbian, “summer of love” Seattle mayor and black female police chief. They did it here in Ellensburg recently outside the home of the CWU president. In Minneapolis and Portland they shouted down and sent their socialist mayors packing for daring to come out and claim to sympathize with them while they rioted and looted. These are just some of the “leaders” the socialist mobs have targeted recently. They want to intimidate anyone, even their own that America is terrible and only deserves destruction.
Didn’t take long for a few here in Ellensburg to come out in their defense. That includes the mayor, city council, some teachers and professors writing letters to help us understand the mob because America is still hopelessly racist. Can’t blame our “leaders” and “academics” for not wanting the mob to show up outside their homes. Especially after they ridicule and defund law enforcement as the mob demands. In the '60s the socialists were ridiculing our veterans returning home. They soon realized that lost elections so they had to back-peddle and start pretending they cared for our vets and military. They will need to do the same now for our police. Not just for votes but for self-preservation from their own mobs!
It’s good that true colors are finally being shown in these divisive times. Makes it much easier for commonsense Americans to vote. For starters, just skip past anything with a “D” next to it. Tells you everything you need to know nowadays. Criminals vote “D” from prison! The mob will always demand more. Appeasement attempts by painting their slogans in the road has not helped anyone. They will keep pretending their protests are peaceful and virus free. We are just racist if we don’t agree with them no matter what race we are!
Inslee was late to hear about the riots in Seattle but, because of the virus, he was probably too busy turning criminals loose to vote and help with looting/rioting (essential peaceful protests) while shutting down church and business (non-essential evil capitalists). Now he will need our federal and state money to repair his mobs damage and bail out his socialist policy failures while hoping his mobs stay away from his home….
America is great!