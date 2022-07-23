To the Editor:
Woohoo! Let's go Democratic Legislature! You passed the "Climate Commitment Act" which is going to raise the price of natural gas to Ellensburg residents!
...HEAT WAVE EXPECTED TO IMPACT THE FORECAST NEXT WEEK... A building ridge of high pressure over the region will begin to warm temperatures across the forecast area early next week. The ridge will reach its peak strength midweek and then stretch into the weekend. High temperatures are expected to be 10 to 15 degrees hotter than normal beginning Wednesday with highs around the Columbia Basin of 105 to 110 degrees and 90 to 100 in the mountains. Overnight low temperatures are also expected to be warmer then normal during this stretch. Now is a good time to make sure you have a way to deal with the heat. Make sure fans or air conditioning systems are operating properly. Routinely check on the elderly and others susceptible to heat. Plan outdoor activities or working outdoors for early in the day to avoid heat exhaustion.
You elected em you pay the higher prices for heating your home, we sure had a long winter last year, I paid more in fuel bills. What else is in the "CCA", Cap and Trade and the Low Carbon Fuel Standard, both of which California and Canada have passed, have you noticed the price of gas in California? $5.81 to $6.04pg, in Canada $5.97 if you are near an oil refinery, so with those "climate change agenda" items you're looking at $1 more per gallon.
Woohoo! You rock dems, raising the price of gas on the middle class and working poor, all to move your "climate change agenda" on to us taxpayers. So with the Cap and Trade (a hugely complex act that would take waaaaay more than 400 words to describe) Low Carbon Fuel Standard just means less effective gas, however the takeaway is in 2023 we're going to be seeing a little gift from the dems you elected for gas the tax will be an additional $.46pg, diesel? $.56pg, well what else will this affect?
Food, if you have a processing plant and need to pay the additional "climate change tax" you will have to charge more for food, woohoo! On top the 9.1% inflation rate for consumers, 11.3% for producers (guess what producers just pass taxes onto consumers as it is just a cost of doing business), What's taxin/vaxin jay doing? He's jetting off to the Glasgow Climate Change conference, he billed us $12,000 for that privilege of him being there rubbing elbows with the "climate changers", "jetting" what was the "carbon footprint" of that?
Oh, how did "Greta" attend? She zoomed, as it was the responsible thing to do. How's our "climate change czar" who tells us no more fossil fuels for you, he's jetting around the world in his private jet attending the "climate change conferences", once again, "What's good for me, is not good for thee"!
I'd believe some of these "climate changers" if they were responsible about their "carbon footprint" but since they aren't I think they are just lying to us. Dems control Washington state and the U.S. Congress, $5 per gallon gas, 9.1% inflation, skyrocketing food prices, I know how I'm voting this year, how much better can it get?
Eric Prater
Ellensburg
