The Russian collusion hoax was meant for national consumption only, but has, unfortunately, turned into an international and potentially scary situation. Potato Head, with his diminished cognitive ability, does not understand that Putin and the Russians did not really want Trump to be president as his party foisted on the uneducated base of their party. Now we’re faced with a deteriorating relationship with one of our major adversaries as Potato Head goes about with his name calling.
Why would Putin ever help Trump defeat Hilary? Here are just a few reasons the premise is ridiculous although space constraints are going to have to make this brief. Oil is Russia’s biggest export and Trump substantially hurt Russia’s economy by making the U.S. an oil exporter for the first time in 75 years. Trump sought to bolster NATO, which exists primarily to counter Russian or former Soviet Bloc expansionism by encouraging other NATO countries to increase their support. Trump was willing to arm Ukraine after Obama failed to do so resulting in Russia’s forcible takeover of Crimea. Trump was livid with Germany for building a gas pipeline from Russia, an adversary.
It is ludicrous to think Putin wanted Trump. Now the little Democrat hoax is coming back to bite them!