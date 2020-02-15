The Saturday, Feb. 8 Feb Daily Record contained an article by Jack Belcher about the effort to replace styrofoam trays with reusable trays in Ellensburg school dining rooms. The article was informative and well-written, but the photo caption on p. 8 contains one glaring error and an unfortunate typo. Rather than “half a school year’s worth” of styrofoam trays, the valiant 10-year old is wearing the number of trays from just one meal on one day at one school! Also, the current trays are made from styrofoam (polystyrene), not styrophone, which denotes either of two music-related items.
Prior to that article and the school board meeting it described, student Julia Hazlett wrote an eloquent letter that appeared in the Feb. 4 Daily Record about the same issue. Her letter focussed on the possible health hazards to students from chemicals leaching from the trays.
My compliments to the students on their initiative, creativity and well-placed concern!