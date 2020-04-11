Sorry Dan (Miles), but your labeling everything that Democrats try to do is socialistic in nature. If people who think like you had their way we would have to get rid of Medicare, Social Security and Unemployment Insurance to name a few.
The Democrats in Congress were the first to try to get a relief bill passed and worked hard to make sure that the laid-off workers got some immediate help. If this was left to the Republicans in Congress to write a relief bill it would be another bail-out tax break and give-away for the wealthy. According to you anything to help the low and middle income people is Socialism or worse, Communism. I thing you need to look up the definitions of Democracy, Socialism and Communism.
When are you and Trump supporters going to wake up to this poor excuse for a president of this great country of ours?
Your thumbs up to his and most Republicans in Washington is saying thanks for:
n Unemployment in the millions.
n Closed businesses that may never reopen.
n Hundreds of thousands infected with a virus that Trump knew about in December and called it a hoax (his favorite word for anything he does not agree with).
n And worst of all thousands who have died and hundreds of thousands who will die because there is not testing available nor enough equipment to go around.
n Or for just Trump turning daily emergency briefings into just another rally where he can lie to America. Listen to other news sources, not just Fox News, and get the real truth of what is happening.
Trump and his followers are taking America apart, piece by piece and if re-elected in November he will put the finishing touches on it. Four more years of Trump and democracy as we have known it will be gone.