I am extremely disappointed in your reaction to the latest Coronavirus restrictions put forward by Governor Inslee. I feel that while Kittitas County has done a good job in controlling spread, a lot of it goes to the credit of Dr. Larson, who seems to have been kneecapped at times based on pressure from anti-mask and anti-restriction groups. Also CWU has done an admirable job of controlling the virus as best as possible.
The group behind the rally today (Monday) is shortsighted, dangerous, and in the past dabbled in COVID-19 conspiracy theories and theories about Dr. Larson which were defamatory and anti-science. This group also opposed common sense mask requirements in the name of “freedom,” even though there is no loss of freedom at all. It is reasonable and prudent to stop the spread of the disease. Why listen to this fringe group that yells loud but is against science and common decency and has spread falsehoods about the virus and the hard workers trying to protect others in the community.
In fact, any call of opposing the governor's orders will bring lawsuits that the county will lose, as many court decisions, including one by the Supreme Court of the U.S. in the 1900s, allowed for the government to make and enforce proclamations and regulations in the name of public health and safety. You will lose court cases and cost the taxpayers money while endangering the citizens of the county.
We need these temporary restrictions. It is shortsighted and potentially dangerous to assume that we will contain it as well as we did earlier. First, with the holidays, there will be more travel even with the travel advisory and visitors coming to Kittitas County from outside of the county area and state with higher infection rates could bring the virus here in great numbers. Second, a spread like we have at Twin Cities Foods could happen again, especially in close quarters in some restaurants and other locations.
The federal government has done a poor job of safeguarding our citizens economically during this pandemic. But that is not something we can solve here in Kittitas County. We should not contribute to the negligence of health and safety much like our neighbors in Idaho, and states like the Dakotas.