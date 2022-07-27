...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 105 to
115 in the lower elevations, and 90 to 105 in the mountains.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Letter: Disappointed in editorial on natural gas hike
Disappointed with the Daily Record’s foolish view that climate change is a threat “far into the future.” You might recall last summer’s “heat dome” that saw Ellensburg shatter its old record high temperature by six degrees when it hit 114 degrees. Maybe you’re familiar with this week’s heat dome that similarly saw western Europe set many new record temperatures, including London reaching an unprecedented 104 degrees, leading to around 2,000 deaths and many wildfires in the region. Of course it’s not just the record temps, we’ve also seen record flooding and multiple derecho events year after year causing loss of life, billions in damages, and making it harder to grow crops.
While some cling to the view that the climate changes we’re currently experiencing are driven by “solar cycles” or other unfounded excuses, the science is undisputed (and even the oil companies have incorporated sea level increases into their designs since the 1980s). There’s never been this much carbon dioxide in the atmosphere (20% increase in the last 40 years, representing over half of the total increase since the start of the industrial revolution in 1750) and that amount continues to rise year after year exacerbating the climate impacts. As the U.S. Department of Defense noted “Without adaptation and resilience measures, climate hazards, particularly when combined with other stressors, are likely to contribute to political, economic, and social instability around the world.”
Those stubborn (inconvenient?) climate change realities apparently don’t matter much to the folks at the Daily Record, what matters more is an unknown price increase to local natural gas service (according to the article accompanying the editorial, “we don’t know the final price.”). Rather than question the impacts resulting from Ellensburg providing “incentives for people to increase natural gas use,” or assess eco-friendlier alternatives like heat pumps, the Daily Record opines that any efforts to reduce fossil fuel usage are essentially moot “absent any coordinated global effort to combat climate change.” A coordinated global effort would certainly be nice, in fact it’s something our leaders have been working on and off to establish for over 30 years, but in the meantime action must be taken before it’s too late.
And not to be flippant, but the cost of natural gas will be a far-off concern next time it’s 110 and the skies are filled with wildfire smoke.