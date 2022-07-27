Support Local Journalism


To the Editor:

Disappointed with the Daily Record’s foolish view that climate change is a threat “far into the future.” You might recall last summer’s “heat dome” that saw Ellensburg shatter its old record high temperature by six degrees when it hit 114 degrees. Maybe you’re familiar with this week’s heat dome that similarly saw western Europe set many new record temperatures, including London reaching an unprecedented 104 degrees, leading to around 2,000 deaths and many wildfires in the region. Of course it’s not just the record temps, we’ve also seen record flooding and multiple derecho events year after year causing loss of life, billions in damages, and making it harder to grow crops.

