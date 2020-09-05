Dear editor,
I spent the last two weeks watching the Democrat and Republican convention. After the evening program was over each night I would go to various news sources to see how they would report each convention. I was very disappointed and confirmed the bias that the mainstream media has become.
I was telling a friend what I observed and mentioned the Daily Record and how they reported the conventions. She laughed as she knew the Daily Record would be bias as well. Unfortunately I had to agree.
The Republican Party convention had speakers who spoke about the good things President Trump had helped them with and showed a compassionate side of him that the mainstream media doesn’t report. It had success stories of individuals, it was positive, patriotic and gave hope to the people in the United States. Individuals need to take the time to do their own research and not depend on the media for their information for they will not get the truth.
Look what a person has accomplished, helped, improved and cared for others. Also ask God for his wisdom and guidance, His peace will direct you. The news media has become bias and unreliable.
Donna Hougnon
Ellensburg