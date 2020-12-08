I want to express my disappointment — no, more than that — my great displeasure, at the poor journalism I have found in the Daily Record.
Overall, I have very much enjoyed the local flavor and relevant coverage in this paper … until recently.
I am referring to several articles related to current politics. For example (not the only one!), on the front page of the Dec. 2 issue, the article by Michael Balsamo of the Associated Press refers to Donald Trump’s “persistent, baseless claims” regarding voter irregularities. Later in the article he states Trump “has long railed” against the investigation into alleged Russia collusion.
This is rank bias promoting a particular narrative — a premature conclusion designed to express opinion as fact. The language is emotionally charged and prejudicial. Regarding voting irregularity, until the investigation is complete and the courts have ruled, Mr. Balsamo is expressing opinion as if it were fact, attempting to guide reader thinking. This is not journalism. This is subtle propaganda presented as “news.” It belongs on the editorial page, not front page.
I have not yet detected such egregious journalistic practice from your staff writers, but I am calling out your editorial policies that include such shoddy attempts at shaping and changing society under the guise of journalism. This is a shameful betrayal of the long-honored role of news reporters to reveal, report and inform. Please get back to unbiased objective news and separate yourself from the discredited corrupt likes of CNN and MSNBC. We, the readers, will decide for ourselves what interpretation to make.