Disappointed with some of behavior seen at school board meetings
I was dismayed and disappointed to read about the behavior of some of our community members at a recent school board meeting.
Firstly, I have thought that Kittitas County is a place where we would pull together and people would do all they could to help if there was even a small chance it would make a difference in the lives of members of our community.
Yet, public health leaders and experts are urging us to wear masks and get vaccinated. There is a strong consensus that these small steps are the best weapons we have to fight the COVID pandemic.
You may think that the WHO, CDC, NIH, and Washington state Department of Health are all wrong or, for some reason, all working together to mislead you (though they are not). Or, you may feel that masks and vaccines are too much to ask of you and your family for the chance that it will help your community and your country.
Even so, you should recognize that, under the leadership of Dr. Mark Larson, the staff at the County Health Department and local healthcare partners are working tirelessly to help us get through this pandemic.
Dr. Larson is a compassionate, intelligent, and hard-working physician. He is giving us his time and expertise for no other reason than to be of service to the community he loves. You may disagree with the policies he advocates but he should be treated with respect and recognized for what he is — a local hero.
Leading Kittitas County through the biggest health crisis of our lives is a difficult job.
It should not also be a thankless one.
This letter is endorsed by: Susan Oldencamp MD, June Bredin MD, Will Phillips PA-C, David Jackson MD. Annaliese Stone DO, Julia Riel PA-C, Vanessa Wright MD, Jean Yoder ARNP, Byron Haney MD, Carissa Dahl ARNP, John Merrill-Steskal MD, Jie Casey DO, Maribel Serrano MD, Randy McGee CRNA, Sara Cate MD, Jamin Feng MD, Anna Parr PA-C, Kevin Martin MD, Jim Repsher PA-C, Holly English, Bruce Herman MD, and Elise Herman MD.