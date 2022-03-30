...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Letter: Dismayed at what is taking place in school district
As a longtime resident in Ellensburg, I was amazed at what I was hearing and seeing regarding the rapid decline of any kind of logic or sense being applied by our School Board or Superintendent Jinger Haberer.
I was first aware that something was very wrong with the decision makers when I made a walk-through of Ida Nason Elementary School, four days before it was to be opened. I didn’t believe an occupancy permit could be given. Bare wiring, no playground instead chain link surrounded asphalt in winter. No ice melt would be used due to potential damage of the asphalt…open sprinkler trenches unfinished with PVC pipe exposed like military grade “Man trap’s” all the way around the building. Doors that would lock that wouldn’t unlock. Other doors wouldn’t lock to the exterior. Sinks and drinking fountains that wouldn’t shut off, getting water all over the exposed concrete floor. Did I mention one road in and out for two elementary schools … in a residential area! How about a perfect target for a shooter, bomber?
I began to pay attention to other things that I had always had some faith in, like our school board. Correct me if I’m wrong, isn’t the superintendent answering to the community and the school board and not the other way around! The levies have passed, the federal government has been handing out money for two years to schools. We have a $1.3 million-plus deficit forcing excellent teachers and staff to be cut, isn’t that the superintendent's job to watch the budget. In my profession you get fired for that! How about cutting some of the Superintendents and administrative staff salaries, adjustments from the top, might work?!
NOW combining (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) S.T.R.E.A.M to be taught by one person each student getting 2 hours a week. Eliminating Librarians, forcing kids to become more digital, just what every healthy kid needs, more screen time, genius!!
Although, it is public record, we have not had full transparency of the budget, salaries etc. from the school board or Jinger. At the rate things have been changing without being give public notice and time to comment. They are manipulating the entire process either with intent or ignorance.
If you read this and didn’t have any idea, it was going on, get involved. If you don’t, it will cost you and this community dearly!