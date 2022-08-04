To the Editor:
The city of Ellensburg recently sent a comment letter to Washington state which was partly featured in the Daily Record on Thursday, July 21 titled “Expect price hike”.
In this letter and article, low-income utility customers are being used to imply the Climate Commitment Act (CCA) mandates will cause harm to these households, citing imminent cost increases.
It is apparent to me that the city leadership have failed to recognize the potential and mandate the CCA offers all utilities. The CCA program runs from 2023-2050. The Ellensburg utility will have a “baseline” of about 40,000 metric tons (MT) of CO2 emissions from the natural gas utility. The state is providing free, no-cost allowances, in the amount of 93% of 40,000 MT to the city in 2023. Allowances can then be sold at auctions for revenue, remitted to the state for compliance, or banked to pay for future emissions. Until 2050, when the program ends, emissions reductions required vary and money received will depend on auction pricing each year.
This is CCA in a nutshell, as I understand it, keeping in mind that rulemaking is still in progress. The CCA offers a waterfall of free money to the city — but they must also reduce emissions.
Why did the city take a thoroughly negative stance in its first communication with the community regarding CCA?
Money from yearly auctions are required to be used to transition and support households — prioritizing low-income households.
Transitions from natural gas furnaces to electric heat pumps is a win-win. Cold climate heat pumps are up to 400% efficient, produce 200% efficiencies at 17oF, and are still efficient at -13oF, while also providing air conditioning. There is no heating appliance today that costs less to operate.
Replacing pipeline gas with alternative fuels like renewable natural gas (RNG) or hydrogen isn’t feasible. RNG is not available in enough quantity, only 5-8% according to the WSU report for the Legislature. Analysts indicate that hydrogen is not reasonable and will cost the state, and the consumer, $34 billion dollars more by 2050. You can see the analysis in the document “Operation 2030”:
https://www.cleanenergytransition.org/projects/operation-2030-scaling-building-decarbonization-in-washington-state
Communicating this important legislation in ways that are productive and accurate is the only way to have informed discourse. This is a primary responsibility of leadership, isn’t it?
The CCA is going to change everything for the better and will support low-income households the most.
Meghan Anderson
Ellensburg
