To the Editor:

It has been difficult to fully comprehend the fiasco that has been taking place over the past couple of weeks in the aftermath of stunning collapse of the Afghan government. It seems as if the news just continues to go from bad to worse as the situation devolves and only gets more tragic and surreal.

This includes the outright dismissal of reliable intelligence which showed the Afghan National Army on the verge of collapse weeks ago, to the capture of billions of dollars of sensitive U.S. military equipment and facilities, and of course an unwillingness to rescue tens of thousands of Americans and Afghan Allies who remain trapped behind enemy lines.

However, beyond all of this, I am still most shocked by the Biden administration’s complete unwillingness to answer questions and their level of inaction that can only be aptly described as negligence. It’s absolutely insane that our NATO allies like the British and the French are leaving the safety of Hamid Karzai International Airport to rescue their citizens, but our Secretary of Defense has publicly stated that we don’t have the capability to do so and our troops are being ordered to remain in place.

Furthermore, it is absurd that a sitting President of United States is negotiating directly with a terrorist regime asking them to grant us more time to evacuate U.S. citizens. We have the will and the capability right now to not only destroy the high-value equipment that we left behind, but also to retake the strategic airbases and conduct a proper withdrawal according to a timeline of our choosing.

If the Taliban have a problem with that, the United States military has a solution for them as well. Anything short of this decisive action is a dereliction of duty on the part of an administration that has done immense damage to our global prestige and has become the very embodiment of American decline.

Bryan Elliott

Ellensburg

