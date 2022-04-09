To the Editor:
I sent the following to the ESD Board of Directors.
Dear Board Members,
I found the presentation at the April 6 board meeting, by Kim Snider, to be well done and helpful. As stated by Ms. Snider in the presentation, enrollment is an important driver for the budget. Money from the state is given to the district based on FTE, or “full-time equivalent” students. I believe what the general public does not understand is that the FTE generated dollars fund basic education, which include: administrators, teachers, custodians, grounds crews, secretaries, aid time, etc.
Dissenting voices cite lack of public process and a solid rationale for “reassigning” librarians. Perhaps the better place to look for reductions would be the “rich” staffing found at the future four elementary schools. With four schools and an enrollment of approximately 375 kids each you will find full-time “administrators” (principal/vice principal/dean of students) and a full-time counselor. That is a “rich” staffing model for elementary schools with low enrollments. The school district would be better served to look at administrative positions K-12, and the central office before cutting positions that directly impact students.
Essentially, you are dealing with a “significantly rich” elementary administration staffing model for the 2022-23 academic year. Frankly stated, it is not common to have a full-time principal, vice-principal, and counselor at an elementary school with approximately 375 students. I know the elementary principals may like having the extra help, who wouldn’t? Robbing Peter in order to pay Paul is not fair, just, or educationally sound management.
I taught in the state’s K-12 public school system for 32 years prior to my retirement. I worked at three elementary schools (K-6), two junior highs (7-9) and one high school (10-12) The elementary schools where I taught had student enrollments of over 500 students. The principals did not have a VP. The two junior highs I worked at had enrollments of over 1,000 7th -9th graders. We had one principal, and a vice-principal. My last school, Lake Washington Senior High, was a AAAA classification school when I worked from 1999-2003. The administrative staff consisted of one principal, one vice-principal and one assistant principal for 1,500 students. Please reconsider your administrative staffing model for elementary schools during 2022-2023 academic year. Let’s keep our librarians working in the libraries where they are needed.
Lee R. Bates
Ellensburg