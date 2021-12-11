Letter: District needs immediate solutions for school traffic problems Brian Finn Dec 11, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the Editor:As parents of two children in the Ida Nason/Lincoln Elementary "school swap", we are saddened, but not surprised, to read of the traffic and safety issues reported in the Dec. 8th Daily Record. Since starting classes at their new school, our kids have faced faulty bathroom plumbing, faulty playground equipment, incomplete landscaping and now, a lack of egress during emergency situations.When I read that an overflow gravel parking lot is being floated as a solution to local traffic congestion, I cringed at the image of small kids racing through an area with no marked parking, no sidewalks, and no stormwater drainage. I fear this situation could only make a bad situation worse. The best way to solve the issue is to reduce the number of vehicles traveling to and from the bottlenecked area. Widening streets, staggering arrivals/departures or creating more parking is inviting future chaos.Here are proposals to mitigate the traffic bottleneck:The administrators and teachers of both Ida Nason and Mount Stuart takes a shuttle bus (probably provided by HopeSource) from another local parking area (likely Mercer Creek Church or CWU). This would free up a lot of local parking. If a shuttle is not suitable, they can walk the quarter-mile hike along the local bike path to the schools.Anyone who believes taking a bus or walking to school is an unacceptable traffic solution is invited to stand with us every weekday as we walk and wait for a school bus we never wanted; an option foisted on students because of ESD’s poor planning. The city establishes a temporary Residential Parking Zone in the traffic affected neighborhoods. Parents picking up students could pay for RPZ hangers and resident homeowner’s property taxes could be credited for the inconvenience.All children delivered by cars could be dropped off and picked up at the large unused field to the south of old Mount Stuart Elementary. Students will then be walked to and from their respective schools. Valley View Elementary already does this — albeit on a smaller scale.Reduce overall vehicular traffic by giving vouchers or coupons to students and their families who walk or bike to school.The only real solution is to complete the outbound Cora Street, but that will not be completed during the 2022 school year. Until then, we have limited options, but resolving half-baked planning problems.Brian FinnEllensburg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesNorthwest musicians remember local bassist Frank JohnsonKittitas County Commissioners censure Kittitas County clerk for treatment of employees and customersMoving day set: Shady Acres Mobile Home Park to close this coming AugustOwner of Firehouse purchases Cannabis CentralBoogie Man's new location helps keep the music flowingDec. 6 blotter: Car prowls and catalytic converter theftsA man of many stories: Former Daily Record staffers share memories of Mike JohnstonSend off for JoelTraffic problems continue at Mount Stuart and Ida Nason Aronica ElementaryDiversity quilt has a permanent home in the Ellensburg High School Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter