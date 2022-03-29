The current concern of the Ellensburg School Board is not the emotional value of librarians but their alleged expense. The Daily Record stated, other cuts are sure to come, but the district has not yet revealed (and in some cases doesn’t know) where, what or how much.
August 2021 the board approved a 2021/2022 general fund budget for 3,182 students, $48,250,000 in revenues and $52,129,794 in expenditures. A revenue shortfall of $3,879,793
Ellensburg School District property owners will continue to be taxed to pay off the $59,500,000 in 2018 bonds used to build or remodel New Mount Stuart, Ida Nason Aronica and Lincoln. This is not part of the general fund.
Ellensburg School District property owners are taxed to provide annual revenue to the general fund through the enrichment levy. This levy will increase from $4,859,552 in 2022 to $9,700,000 in 2023. Capped at $2,500 per student.
The state of Washington provides revenue to the district at the rate of $8,000 per student as stated in the Daily Record article.
Ellensburg School District highest ever K-5 enrollment was 1,572 students in 2017. Students attended three K-5 schools: Valley View 48,507 square feet, Mount Stuart 44,691 square feet and Lincoln 49,706 square feet. This was 90 dquare feet per K-5 student , the state funded standard.
Ellensburg School District K-5 enrollment is currently 1,428 students. Students attend three K-5 schools: Valley View 48,507 square feet , new Mount Stuart 55,993 square feet and Ida Nason Aronica 55,690 square feet. This is 112 square feet per student.
The elephant of expenses will be the reopening of Lincoln. Lincoln is emotionally valued but currently not needed to meet the educational needs of the shrinking K-5 cohort.
What is the budgeted marginal expense to open a forth K-5 school that is not needed?