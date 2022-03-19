So let me get this straight: The school district plans to turn the extensive list of services offered by a trained librarian over to a person who can assist in navigating technology to get a book or information? To do so is to ignore and invalidate the myriad of services a certified librarian provides our students.
When I first heard of this plan, I honestly thought it was someone’s serious misunderstanding. Surely, our superintendent and school board understand that first and foremost we must serve the developmental and educational needs of our students, our future leaders.
As a former EHS teacher, I can affirm that to be a part of a school is to be committed to the needs of students — the academic, social and developmental needs of all students. A trained librarian does that. I worked with Cathie Day for over 20 years. I witnessed her ability to connect with students, create a welcoming environment and meet the educational and developmental needs of our students. She has a gift to connect with and inspire students to expand their understanding of the world that they will someday have a consequential role in as a voting adult and participant in our democracy. It is clearly a ridiculous thought to do away with her position.
Yes, she is high on the payscale. That’s a detriment to the district? Is the district really saying that once a certified employee exceeds what the state will contribute for a salary that it is time to eliminate that position?
Honestly, why doesn’t the superintendent and school board look to the district office to tighten our budget? I believe there are some positions that can be dropped or combined. Why would the superintendent and school board take away valuable certified positions that serve the future of our students?
A library is not just a resource for information, as a gateway to navigating technology. Listen to the students who have accessed our district libraries. You will hear a variety of stories of what the school librarian means to them. We must stay committed to students. Leave the librarians where they are. Superintendent Haberer and school board members: do what is right.