I know that this may not be a popular view, but I was sickened to read the article in the Dec. 2 paper, “Pocatello woman shoots massive grizzly in Alaska.”
Ms. Sayer celebrates the fact that she was finally able to kill a “trophy” specimen, a feat she “dedicated” to her son-in-law. Apparently, the quest to slay the grizzly was a kind revenge act for a prior event in which a hunting guide was attacked when he ventured into the bear’s terrain.
Ms. Sayer believes that killing the grizzly was all the more impressive because such hunting “successes” are rare for women. She notes that “I try to shoot perfectly and ethically” with the goal of “protecting and preserving species that she wants to ensure are still around for her children and grandchildren.”
I fail to see the ethics of slaughtering animals in their own natural habitat, nor do I understand how killing animals preserves them. The photograph of the bear which accompanied the article exhibited its magnitude and majesty, and I find it a sorry sight, especially with the hunter grinning in triumph behind her deceased trophy.
Again, I realize that my view is not held my many, though I wish it were.