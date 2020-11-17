An irresponsible and inflammatory thumb like Dan Miles's on Saturday is despicable.
I think the Daily Record should be using some discretion and not print hateful and incendiary letters (thumbs) like his as he is basically advocating violence.
Hasn't four years of hateful rhetoric on both sides been enough, do we need four more?
In my 80 plus years I have seen many different elections and presidents and as much as we may dislike one, Congress has tried to work with both sides to keep our country safe. The last 12 years have been a mess. Your talk of aliens from space, communists and socialists, ballot fraud and other off-the-wall conspiracy theories are pure lunacy. All it does is prolong this unrest and incites people to do hateful and dangerous things. Dan, you are inciting violence and people will get hurt.
Is this what we and our children have to look forward too?
Dan, your words, your anger, your basically calling for armed rebellion. We already had a civil war and look how that turned out.
Read your history and see what happens when a Republic fails and what replaces it. Ever hear of Hitler, Mussolini, Stalin, Hussein et al?
We need to stop this name calling and Congress needs to stop trying to freeze out the other party and start doing their job. Both sides need to work together and get this country back to being the leader of the free world.
If your presidential choice did not get elected, too bad. When the votes have been counted that means the nation has spoken. If your person did not win, get over it and see how we can all make it work.
Your choice. We can tear this great country apart with lies, conspiracy theories, a Congress not doing it's job, trample our civil rights and tear up our constitution or start getting along together, work together and realize that we are all Americans first and our party affiliates are second.