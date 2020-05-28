Support Local Journalism


Do not cash in gift certificates all at once

To the Editor:

Many of us who were fortunate enough to have “cashflow” during the small business shutdown, bought gift certificates from those businesses. As that portion of our economy is reopened we must keep in mind that if our certificates are cashed-in now all at once, we will have merely postponed the problem for those shopkeepers.

Please cash your certificates in gradually.... and tip! Our small businesses have suffered greatly. Be a thoughtful and grateful consumer.

Phil Mattocks

Ellensburg

