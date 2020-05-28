Do not cash in gift certificates all at once
Many of us who were fortunate enough to have “cashflow” during the small business shutdown, bought gift certificates from those businesses. As that portion of our economy is reopened we must keep in mind that if our certificates are cashed-in now all at once, we will have merely postponed the problem for those shopkeepers.
Please cash your certificates in gradually.... and tip! Our small businesses have suffered greatly. Be a thoughtful and grateful consumer.