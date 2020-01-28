Be aware! We received via the postal service today a very misleading piece of mail. It looked official enough, seeming to come from the Census Bureau. The exterior of the envelope is "official" sounding: DO NOT DESTROY. OFFICIAL DOCUMENT. (It is not.)
Upon further inspection, in the upper right corner of the enclosed form, it states 2020 CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT CENSUS. This is not the 2020 Census; rather, a political grab by the G.O.P. In fact, in smaller letters, it advises, "Commissioned by the Republican Party." The form asks for money at the end (which will go to the Republican National Committee) and is not tax deductible.
Please do not confuse this Republican missive with the official Census, which starts in mid-March. The Census Bureau will not contact you on behalf of a political party, and will not ask for your credit card or personal check. This faux "district census" does not need to be filled out and may be tossed in the trash.
The official 2020 Census questionnaire, however, must be completed by law. For more information on the 2020 Census, you may go here: https://2020census.gov/en.html Your answers to the official 2020 Census matters to our community.