To the Editor:

This letter is in response to Kittitas County's recent "loss of restriction" variance.

Have Hope :) Garage sales will return!

Watch for the Garage Sales column to reappear and learn about our wonderful event. We will have antiques and collectibles, this and that, always clean and gently used stuff. June? July? August?

We will monitor appropriately for safety requirements; be they distance, masks, and/or gloves.

P.S. Special kudos during the pandemic to the Daily Record staff: your perseverance, professionalism and sense of humor. We're lucky to have a local newspaper.

Karen Mattocks

Ellensburg

