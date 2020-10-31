Who is Jerry Martens? I am curious. I have never seen him volunteer in the community. Has he ever held a municipal office in Kittitas County? School Board, maybe? The answer to all of these questions is no. So, why is he running for Commissioner and why does he care? I have heard a lot about how he is a consultant for large developers. I know he has really upset the Easton community with how he has managed the Marian Meadows Development, and not collaborating with the school district and fire department during the process.
If he cannot listen to people now, what will happen if he is Commissioner? The thought is frightening. Jerry Martens only talks about development and growth. I guess that’s what we’ll see. Lots of development and growth. Remember what happened after Plum Creek sold to developers. Imagine this on steroids! Jerry Martens doesn’t care about the people. He cares about money, plain and simple.
I don’t want to be sold out by a money hungry politician. He says he has lived here for 20 years. Well, Mr. Martens what have you done to give back to our community in the last 20 years? Nothing that I have seen and nothing has been disclosed in your campaign.