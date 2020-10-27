It's indisputable. Joe Biden is a crook on a level that surpasses any mob boss. Through his drug-addicted son, Hunter, he has pocketed 10s of millions of dollars from foreign governments and businesses. Why have we not learned of this through our "free" media? The Bidens bluff and bluster, but the more (authenticated) information is released, the more sickeningly apparent it is that our Democrat presidential candidate is a criminal.
How do we know this? Because in a drugged or drunken haze, Hunter Biden dropped off a damaged computer at a repair shop and then forgot about it. After 90 days, it became the property of the shop owner, who eventually turned it over to the FBI, which did nothing over a period of almost a year, even though it contained evidence that would have cleared Donald Trump of the impeachment charges immediately. When the FBI did nothing, the shop owner (who had wisely made several copies) entrusted a couple to friends (in case he met an untimely end). He also sought out people who would expose this corruption, but was met with big yawns until he got to Rudy Guiliani.
National news outlets will not cover this. To learn the facts, you will have to go to other sources; I recommend Rudy Guiliani's YouTube site, Common Sense. Friends, to vote Democrat on the national level is to put into office (again) a man who has betrayed his country for money. Don't do it!
Another issue: Ballot initiative I-1109. This is the one to approve "comprehensive" sex education, K-12, in public schools. It was rammed through the legislature last winter on a partisan vote, and with little time for public comment. It would require teaching (starting in kindergarten) that children can choose their genders, know all the proper names for body parts, and by sixth grade are informed of various kinds and positions of intercourse, and how to get permission for sexual contact. Tip of the iceberg. 20,000 objections from citizens were not enough to stop this. So now is your chance. If this is how you want instructional time spent, vote yes. If you think that sex education should be the province of loving parents in a sensitive and age appropriate way, as I do, vote no on I-1109.