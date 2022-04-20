I worked with school librarians, Cathie Day and Pat Doughty, during my years as a teacher at Morgan Middle School. Both are invaluable assets for students and teachers.
During the Morgan remodel, 8th-grade classes were held at the high school campus. I recall a student who needed a place where they could “fit” and feel valued. I explained the situtation to Cathie and, with her guidance, the student learned skills and gained self-confidence. Cathie's skills as a certified and experienced librarian made a significant difference for this 8th grader.
Pat Doughty works diligently to get to know middles school students and to provide a safe environment for all students. Especially for those who, before school and during lunch, need a quiet place. They know they are welcome in the library where they settle in with a book that is not connected to a class; rather a book of their choice to escape into and relax. Often, when I was in the library, I would hear Pat connect with students about a book they are reading, help them with their Chromebook or give students suggestions about how to build responsibility. His training and experience as a teacher and librarian are put to use daily with middle school students as he teaches students how to navigate a library for research or to find a great book.
I do not understand how non-certified personnel, meaning not a trained teacher-librarian, can possibly be expected to fill their shoes. I do believe however, it is possible that the tone of both libraries will change without the guidance of Cathie Day and Pat Doughty. It makes absolutely no sense to move these two professionals out of the library at a time when students need continuity and stability in the school setting.
I want to close by stating my appreciation to all community members who asked important questions it appeared School Board members may not to have asked, at least not in public meetings. For example, is there a state requirement that a certified teacher library media specialist be hired for school library positions, and if so, is accreditation of the schools at risk if a noncertified person is hired? Have other ways to save money been looked into?
I encourage School Board members to ask questions in meetings and to ask follow up questions when information provided is unclear or incomplete.