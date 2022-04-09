Thank goodness our state is not trying to limit rights like voting, reproductive care and education.
Pretend everyone comes from a stable loving family that easily provided all the security, sustenance and education each needed. Now create laws that limit the rights and potential of all children outside that rosy speculation. Make them work for it!
I have two siblings. Our dad died when we were 2, 3 and 4. Suddenly in the early '60s my mom was an "unwed mother of three". Like many, she did her best (went a bit nuts). When we had food, clothing and a roof it was because Mom was working two jobs. She was not there to answer our thousand million questions. It's hard to expect any parent to provide for every single need.
The three of us were raised by our neighbors, teachers and mentors. Lithuanians in an urban area chock full of Lithuanians, we attended Holy Rosary School and were essentially reared by the folks at the Lithuanian hall. I learned that shoveling snow and mowing grass paid money. I learned there are things inappropriate to discuss with certain people. I learned many people have ulterior motives for apparent generosity.
I understand why my Roman Catholic priest might not want an 8 year old chatting up their school teacher about what exactly it meant to be his altar boy. Is that a discussion that should be reserved for my well qualified parents? Don't talk about it and it will surely go away.
In places where children can't rat out people who make them feel uncomfortable because professional educators can't discuss sex they also need very restrictive voting. Of course abortions would limit the number in the assault victim pool. This sounds like the best home for sexual predators. The "don't tell on me" state.
Your kid doesn't need to be raised in a box next to the railroad tracks to feel the societal neglect of the homeless especially while proud parents raise children so secure they vie for attention with loud and smoky vehicles. Bring on climate change. The only thing that frightens some is living.
Waving a flag does not make one a patriot. Talking about sexuality does not make one gay.