I read your letter and as I stated in the reply to Mr. Johnson, it is one's own freedom to wear a mask if they choose to or not. It is not your place to instruct others what dangers we face. I don't wear a mask in public since it has been shown, and scientifically proven that masks do not work. Unless you are wiling to purchase an N95 for everyone in town, deal with it like an adult.
You're telling everyone to "GROW UP AND WEAR A MASK." Well, I am grown up, and honestly, it is not mandatory to wear a mask in public. Please point out the law that states that I must wear a mask. It is recommended by the CDC and after reading articles from scientists, reliable doctors and others, I have determined that I am not going to wear a mask. If I get the virus, I get it, if I don't ... cool.
If you believe Dr. Fauci, Bill Gates and some of the other so called experts, I feel sorry for you. I don't trust two people that have major investments in making a vaccine. Don't want it, won't take it and refuse to listen to someone that can't even develop a decent OS for my computer. In the Military, we HAD to have injections, but now that I am a veteran and read all the medical background on the injections we received... I refuse to get any more for any reason. I want to see the "experts" inject their family first.
So, you want everyone to wear a mask … become the dictator you dream of being to force your will on everyone. Until then... keep complaining to the editor, maybe someone will listen. Good day.