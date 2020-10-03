To the Editor:
We are currently experiencing in this country three crises simultaneously: the COVID-19 pandemic, the effects of climate change, and racial injustice. In such crises, we need effective national leadership. We don’t have it. President Trump’s leadership in these crises should be rated from inadequate to awful.
The President said he knew the seriousness of COVID-19 as early as February. Did he develop a comprehensive plan for dealing with this phenomenon which he explained to the American people? No. He said he didn’t want to cause a panic, which is a complete misunderstanding of the people he serves, and, since February, he has sent mixed messages as to how people should respond to this scourge.
While the West burns up and the East suffers from more frequent and severe storms, Mr. Trump doesn’t see that there is anything he could or should do about it. Although he has come to recognize that the climate is changing, he does not believe that human activity has anything to do with it, although 97% of climate scientists, who know the most about it, say it is caused primarily by human actions, which we can do something about if we had the political will. The President actually makes matters worse by encouraging expanded burning of fossil fuels and weakening environmental protections. Already, we are getting reports of the thawing of the permafrost, which will release tremendous amounts of carbon into the atmosphere, which could lead us to a tipping point from which there is no return.
We are also experiencing the last throes of white supremacy as racists panic at the changing makeup of the American population. Demographers project that by mid-21st Century white people will be a minority in the United States. If that prospect bothers you, look within to determine whether a bit of our white supremacy legacy still lingers in your soul. Despite the parading of a few sycophantic black people at the Republican National Convention, President Trump is a reactionary racist trying to lead us back to a time when the dominance of white people went unchallenged. When white supremacists paraded in Charlottesville opposed by counter-demonstrators, the President equated them morally by saying there were good people on both sides. He opposes the immigration of colored people into this country, but would welcome immigrants from places like Norway.
One thing is clear: Donald J. Trump is the wrong person to lead this country through these crises.
Larry Lowther
Ellensburg