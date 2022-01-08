Support Local Journalism


To the Editor:

Hey Pat and Stan! I read your letters and thumbs down posts regularly in the paper including the ones posted in the Dec. 18 edition. I have a couple of reactions.

First, I am a liberal, and quite happy about it. I would guess you don’t like liberals, but have you ever met me? I am pretty likeable. As a liberal, I try to support other people. I am on the board of FISH, our local foodbank. I am a court certified mediator and I work with families going through divorces to resolve differences. My wife is a volunteer for CASA. We both are Rotarians whose motto is “service above self.” We work with a school in Macau, China, to help students to learn English. That isn’t a complete list, but you get the idea.

Second, Stan, you criticized the County Commissioners about meeting with the City Council. You would prefer they don’t work together to work on the problems facing the county? What are your suggestions? In fact, what do both of you do help people? I have an idea. Give all of us a break by severely limiting the caustic vitriol you send to the paper. Give that a rest and go help someone have a better life.

Phil Backlund

Ellensburg

