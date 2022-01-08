Letter: Ease off the caustic vitriol and try helping people Phil Backlund Jan 8, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the Editor:Hey Pat and Stan! I read your letters and thumbs down posts regularly in the paper including the ones posted in the Dec. 18 edition. I have a couple of reactions.First, I am a liberal, and quite happy about it. I would guess you don’t like liberals, but have you ever met me? I am pretty likeable. As a liberal, I try to support other people. I am on the board of FISH, our local foodbank. I am a court certified mediator and I work with families going through divorces to resolve differences. My wife is a volunteer for CASA. We both are Rotarians whose motto is “service above self.” We work with a school in Macau, China, to help students to learn English. That isn’t a complete list, but you get the idea. Second, Stan, you criticized the County Commissioners about meeting with the City Council. You would prefer they don’t work together to work on the problems facing the county? What are your suggestions? In fact, what do both of you do help people? I have an idea. Give all of us a break by severely limiting the caustic vitriol you send to the paper. Give that a rest and go help someone have a better life.Phil BacklundEllensburg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg crews have been playing catch up to the storm that dumped an estimated 12 to 18 inchesEllensburg-based doctor receives state sanctions for allegedly issuing illegitimate mask/vaccine exemptionsJan. 3 blotter: Ice skating on Naneum PondOne in Four Americans Plans a Mental Health New Year's Resolution for 2022Gallery One executive director Monica Miller selected as the Daily Record Person of the YearCounty records record positive COVID cases, school operations in jeopardyPublic Works crews continue to work around the clock to clear the snowCle Elum-Roslyn schools facing staffing crisis as omicron variant runs through communityCare Connect provides aid to people in quarantineCWU Police add Tesla patrol car to fleet Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter