Eastern Washington Autonomous Zone, if in Seattle they can establish an "Autonomous Zone" why can't we separate from Western Washington? Remember the state of "Columbia" from several years back? Crest of the Cascades to the Idaho Border or more recently the state of Liberty, crest of the cascades including eastern Oregon/Washington/parts of Idaho.
If they can set precedent in Seattle, why not Eastern Washington? Set up toll booths to charge entry from western Washington on the Mountain passes to offset loss of tax revenue. Just dreaming of a better state!