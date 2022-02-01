On the Daily Record’s recent editorial “We will choose our future”, rather than offer a meaningful argument for any of the issues, the editors instead simply use some classic red-baiting and say we shouldn’t emulate Russia or China. If anyone was proposing such an outlandish idea, they would readily be laughed out of the room, so why did the Daily Record think it was worth the discussion?
Mostly likely this argument was presented because it’s hard to disagree with (we really don’t want to be like Russia or China), and by using some rather simple false equivalencies (comparing one of the most popular cable entertainment news hosts to anonymous Twitter users) it has that trademark “both sides” positioning so crucial for “fair and balanced” coverage in the media today.
It would have been refreshing for the Daily Record to take a real position on any of the issues it danced around and explain why, but instead we’re left the illuminating conclusion that both sides are to blame for this mess and something should change!
Of the examples cited, how hard would it have been to say the Republican-led efforts to undermine elections and make it easier to overturn the results is bad? You say they’re doing it, but no opinion only the implication it’s as bad as having a long-lasting State of Emergency?
Speaking of, we’ve heard multiple times about how Governor Inslee should end the COVID State of Emergency declaration. And how should we manage the pandemic after that? Just last week National Guard troops were deployed to the Tri-Cities to assist with the record number of COVID cases in Benton and Franklin counties, that type of response is one of the mechanisms supported by a State of Emergency declaration along with easier access to federal funds. If the Legislature wants to put some guard rails on the State of Emergency process, by all means go for it, but let’s not forget we’re still in a wave of record cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. When not baselessly questioning vaccines, masking, or other mitigation measures, the solution offered by Republicans is we should just simply declare the pandemic is over and move on. If only it were so simple.