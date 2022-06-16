I am writing in response to Kittitas Police Chief Aaron Nelson’s June 9th letter in the NKC Tribune. You should by no means be required to do your job of catching fleeing suspects with both hands tied behind your back.
I am reminded of how Rush Limbaugh used to quip that he hosted his radio show with, “half my brain tied behind my back just to make it fair.” It would probably be best if I leave off speculating on the whereabouts of the brains of our state assembly members when they concocted the police reform of no pursuit.
So, let me tell you about the grassroots PAC Go Washington. It, along with other like-minded Washingtonians, have started a move that, if successful, could put some commonsense restraints on our off-the-rails state government. These are initiatives that signatures are now being gathered for. I-1474 to restore police pursuit is one. I-1501 cuts state gas tax by 24.7 cents. I-1480 limits the governor’s emergency powers. There are eleven initiatives in all.
Please, no matter your political persuasion, get down to the Kittitas County Republican Headquarters in Ellensburg and examine these initiatives for yourself and sign the petitions of the ones you find agreeable. Just about everyone in our state could use a break. In my opinion these initiatives are a good place to start.